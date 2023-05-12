iHeartRadio

Eating Fruits And Veggies Just As Good As Walking ?


engin-akyurt-Y5n8mCpvlZU-unsplash

 A new study by Harvard reveals that eating five pieces of fruit and vegetables per day is just as good for the heart as walking 4,000 steps. Researchers studied 2,380 people. They found people with healthy diets had the same fitness level as those, who walk 4,000 steps per day. Researchers say fruits and vegetables are high in fiber and are a natural fat burner that boosts metabolism. So maybe if you did both things all the time you'd be invincible ! ...well, not quite but you'd likely be feeling pretty good and healthy most days - Ty  

