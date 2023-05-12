Eating Fruits And Veggies Just As Good As Walking ?
A new study by Harvard reveals that eating five pieces of fruit and vegetables per day is just as good for the heart as walking 4,000 steps. Researchers studied 2,380 people. They found people with healthy diets had the same fitness level as those, who walk 4,000 steps per day. Researchers say fruits and vegetables are high in fiber and are a natural fat burner that boosts metabolism. So maybe if you did both things all the time you'd be invincible ! ...well, not quite but you'd likely be feeling pretty good and healthy most days - Ty
-
Google is bringing back the flip phoneNeed a new phone ?
-
Dating App Using AIA date bot ?
-
Pizza Prices On RiseNooo !!
-
Is Beetlejuice 2 finally being made ?Say his name 3 times and we might actually get a sequel !
-
Collapsing Bunk Beds Being RecalledHave you bought one of these brands of beds recently ?
-
Marvel is launching its own fitness appGet fit with the Marvel characters !
-
WOW !! World's Most Expensive Ice Cream !Would you spend THIS much IF you could ?!
-
Do you use Gmail ?A new safety feature
-
The $10 Meal Challenge is trending on Tik TokDo you think you could pull this off ?!
Listen to the latest national News update