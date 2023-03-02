Even The Tooth Fairy Has To Worry About Inflation

It seems that not even being a magical creature can save you from rising costs. According to an annual survey of a thousand parents, the Tooth Fairy is giving out 16% more per tooth compared to 2022.

On average, the rate for a tooth rose from $5.36 in 2022 to $6.23 in 2023. The survey went on to suggest that the rate per tooth could be up to $30 by 2048.

This news came as a shock to me, because last time I lost a tooth, I got a dollar. I thought I had it made as a child trading teeth for money. It was a great system, lose a tooth, get a dollar, lose a tooth, get a dollar, so on and so forth, and then for my final baby tooth I got two dollars,

Then I went in for wisdom teeth surgery and they removed four of my adult teeth and I learned that I probably should have invested all that Tooth Fairy money into something that would have helped me pay the bill.

If you thought dentists were scary with their drill, you should see how scary their receptionist is with a debit machine. -Darrian