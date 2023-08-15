iHeartRadio

Fastest Wedding Ever At NASCAR Race


frank-albrecht-J4_xtTwRwcM-unsplash

Busch Light is hosting the fastest wedding ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The wedding will happen on October 15th during a NASCAR playoff race. The ceremony will take place in under 15 seconds. The Busch Guy will serve as the ordained minister while Busch will pay for the trackside reception. Couples can enter to win the wedding by Googling ‘Busch Beer fastest wedding ever’

Nascar should teach fast food restaurants this same speed tactic for their drive-thru windows ! haha - Ty 

