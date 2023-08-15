Fastest Wedding Ever At NASCAR Race
Busch Light is hosting the fastest wedding ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The wedding will happen on October 15th during a NASCAR playoff race. The ceremony will take place in under 15 seconds. The Busch Guy will serve as the ordained minister while Busch will pay for the trackside reception. Couples can enter to win the wedding by Googling ‘Busch Beer fastest wedding ever’
Nascar should teach fast food restaurants this same speed tactic for their drive-thru windows ! haha - Ty
This Is Kinda ScaryA.I. Can Steal Passwords By Listening
Nestlé recalling their chocolate chip cookie dough barsHave you bought these recently ?
It's been a rough year for farmers.Manitoba has already had a record year for severe hail events.
Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating.They have been together for 18 years.
Three people hospitalized after a collision at the Carberry intersection.This is the same intersection as the June 15th bus crash.
There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!This time-lapse in Osoyoos is terrifying.
10 Things To Keep In Mind Before Meeting Your Online DateSome Helpful Advice
Subway Offering Free Food If You Change Your NameI Can't Believe This is REAL !
Barbie is Spurring Women to Dye Their HairEver Wanted To Go Blonde ?
