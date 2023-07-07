Fingernail Personality ?

According to a new article by The Daily Mirror

Those with long fingernails are ... calm, independent and pragmatic. They have a soft and easy going temperament and are creative and logical

Those with wide fingernails are ... direct, open-minded, self-assured, organized, efficient and responsible. They are also great at collaborating and networking

Those with round fingernails are ... optimistic, cheerful, good at listening, empathetic, romantic and sentimental

Those with square fingernails are ... independent, skilled, take charge, ambitious, driven and loyal

That all sounds relatively good but I'm actually kinda scared to ask what the state of your toenails has to say about you.... ? - Ty