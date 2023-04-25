Fried Food Makes You Depressed

A new study reveals that eating too many fried foods and snacks makes you depressed. Researchers studied 140,000 people and found fried food lovers were 12% more likely to have anxiety than people, who don't eat fried food. Seven percent of fried food lovers are depressed. Researchers concluded; ''A diet of fried or processed foods, refined grains, sugary products, and beer is associated with a higher risk of depression and anxiety. Typically, fried foods are major part of the Western diet.'' Well, once again the one thing that I thought was making me feel happy ( at least in the moment ), is now something that apparently long term, makes you unhappy. Studies such as this are always a little bit more difficult for me to wrap my head around cause I don't recall the last time I ever ate my favourite fast food combo meal and felt unhappy about it, but I guess as is the case with many things in life, moderation is probably the key. - Ty