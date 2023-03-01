Getting paid to do other people's dirty laundry ?

A startup company, called SudShare, is paying people to wash other people's dirty laundry. The company bills itself as an 'Uber for laundry'. Washers agree to wash other people's dirty laundry in their own home. They pick up, wash, fold and then deliver clean clothes within 24 hours. There are over 200,000 'Sudsters' nationwide. The average washer makes $200 a week. Sudshare charges $1 a pound for cleaning. Washers keep 75% of every dollar. The company's top 10 Sudsters earn over $5,000 a month. Think of it this way, if you work from home and are home all day anyway, and provided you don't have a huge familes worth of laundry to do regularily, I say, why not ?! The only awkward part would be seeing other people's undies, but if you can get past that then you can potentially have another income stream ! - Ty