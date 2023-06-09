Girl Reels In Largemouth Bass With McNugget

A 9-year-old Wyoming, Illinois girl is going viral for catching a largemouth bass with a McDonald's Chicken McNugget. The bass weighed five pounds. Charlotte Pinon stuck her McNugget on her hook before tossing her lure into a body of water. She reeled the bass in by herself. Charlotte has used crackers and gummy worms to catch fish in the past. She plans to use Doritos as bait on her next fishing trip.

We oughta just create a new form of fishing and call it " Fast Food Fishing " and the competiton part will be who can reel in the biggest catch by using the most obscure fast food menu items possible from all the different fast food chains ! - Ty