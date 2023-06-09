Girl Reels In Largemouth Bass With McNugget
A 9-year-old Wyoming, Illinois girl is going viral for catching a largemouth bass with a McDonald's Chicken McNugget. The bass weighed five pounds. Charlotte Pinon stuck her McNugget on her hook before tossing her lure into a body of water. She reeled the bass in by herself. Charlotte has used crackers and gummy worms to catch fish in the past. She plans to use Doritos as bait on her next fishing trip.
We oughta just create a new form of fishing and call it " Fast Food Fishing " and the competiton part will be who can reel in the biggest catch by using the most obscure fast food menu items possible from all the different fast food chains ! - Ty
-
These baseball fans will now be PUNISHED for trash talking?This is arguably WORSE than a fine / ticket!
-
Corn Dog Beer !The weirdest of two worlds
-
Beer Deodorant ?!Would YOU wear this ?!
-
An app that FORCES you to get out of bed in the MORNING?!This is perfect if you struggle getting out of bed when you NEED to!
-
You Think Your Rent Is High ?This is beyond ridiculous !
-
-
Tim Hortons is doing WHAT?Next thing you know they'll open a bank!
-
Spray Parks and Paddle PoolsOpen starting June 8th
-
Man Receives $129,000 Speeding TicketYes, you read correct... 129 THOUSAND !
Listen to the latest national News update