Google is bringing back the flip phone


zana-latif-XsIbAPeUE4Q-unsplash

 Google is planning to bring back the flip phone. They are calling their new phone The Pixel Fold. It has a 7.6 inch screen when fully open. The phone is going to cost $2,191 ! I had a flip phone for wayyy longer than I should have back in the day so it's a no go for me, but what about you ? Are you ready to flip out over their new pricey flip phone ? - Ty 

