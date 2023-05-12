Google is bringing back the flip phone
Google is planning to bring back the flip phone. They are calling their new phone The Pixel Fold. It has a 7.6 inch screen when fully open. The phone is going to cost $2,191 ! I had a flip phone for wayyy longer than I should have back in the day so it's a no go for me, but what about you ? Are you ready to flip out over their new pricey flip phone ? - Ty
-
Eating Fruits And Veggies Just As Good As Walking ?Eating vs. Walking
-
Dating App Using AIA date bot ?
-
Pizza Prices On RiseNooo !!
-
Is Beetlejuice 2 finally being made ?Say his name 3 times and we might actually get a sequel !
-
Collapsing Bunk Beds Being RecalledHave you bought one of these brands of beds recently ?
-
Marvel is launching its own fitness appGet fit with the Marvel characters !
-
WOW !! World's Most Expensive Ice Cream !Would you spend THIS much IF you could ?!
-
Do you use Gmail ?A new safety feature
-
The $10 Meal Challenge is trending on Tik TokDo you think you could pull this off ?!
Listen to the latest national News update