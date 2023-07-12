Guess What This Farmer Found On His Farm ?!
A Kentucky man recently found 700 rare gold coins buried on his farm. The coins were minted between 1840 and 1863. Some of them are worth as much as $100,000. Experts think the coins were buried sometime right before the Civil War. The farmer wishes to remain anonymous which is fine but this makes me think that maybe we should make this a weekend activity. Just get a bunch of people together all in a giant line with some metal detectors and start scavanging some Westman Farms cause hey, you never know right ? - Ty
