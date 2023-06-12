Hitting a Pole on Driver Test !

And here I was nervous about slightly rolling through a 4 way stop when I took my test. Was this person even aware they were in a car let alone being tested on their abilities in that car ?! At this point I don't even think they put you down as a FAIL on your paperwork. I'm pretty sure they just shred your test score sheet and ban you from ever returning to the premises ! - Ty

Click the link to see ! https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2706317&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3lE816590VWtDLXltQDyTLfQD97A5idv7TelViNWDgYM1AdPMeo1w1578