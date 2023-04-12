How Do People Plan To Use Their Tax Refunds This Year ?

So, how are people planning to spend their tax refunds this year ? Well, according to a new survey by CNBC, it's not as exciting as it once was...

pay off debts and bills 44%

save their refund 34%

home improvement 12%

vacation 7%

invest 6%

donate 3%

As responsible and smart as paying off debts and bills is, it would seem that gone are the days of bragging about buying a new big screen tv or anything of a frivilous nature. It's just very underwhelming that the state of the world is such that when we finally do get a hold of some extra cash we don't think to treat ourselves but rather, pay off debts that we've accumulated because everything day-to-day now is soooo expensive to the point where our weekly gas & grocery bills are putting us allll into debt. - Ty