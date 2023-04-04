How long do you get for a first impression ?

First Impressions Survey

A new survey by Listerine reveals that the average person makes a first impression about someone else within 27 seconds of meeting them. Other findings:

- 33% of people make a first impression about someone else in under 10 seconds

- Top things that make a good impression ... a friendly smile (51%) followed by good manners (43%), eye contact (35%), arriving on time (29%), being conversational (23%) and dressing smartly (15%). Dressing smartly though ( in my opinion ) is quite a variable because not everyone places a high priority on fashion and that's ok, and secondly not everyone has a budget to dress ' smartly ' so I think if you have the other things nailed down, you'll be just fine :) - Ty