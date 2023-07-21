Working Off Junk Food

Pure Gym is out with their list of how much exercise it takes to burn off junk food.

You would need to play 4 hours of football to burn off a large pizza.

You would need to spend 2 hours on an exercise bike to burn off an order of Chinese food.

You would need to do 3 hours of aerobics to burn off a burger and fries

You would need to do 30 minutes of spin class to burn off an order of loaded fries.

You need to do 25 minutes of weightlifting to burn off a vodka and Redbull.

You need to do 45 minutes of walking to burn off a glass of wine.

You need to do 30 minutes of Pilates to burn off a Jager Bomb.

You need to do 20 minutes of climbing to burn off a pint of beer

Just reading all of that made me tired. I think I need to sit back with a pint and a pizza and think about which one of these I'll never do ! LOL - Ty