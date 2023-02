According to a new survey...

The Average Price People Are Willing To Pay To Avoid The Following Problems :

Insomnia: $27,418

Allergies: $13,901

Covid-19: $13,593

Stomach-aches or cramps: $12,137

Acne or pimples: $11,219

Throwing up: $10,373

Honorable Mentions (Under $10,000):

Migraines or intense headaches: $9,324

Hangovers: $3,298

Would you be willing to fork out THIS much for annny of these ?!

- Ty