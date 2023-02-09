Is a new traffic light color on it's way ?

Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular.

Scientists say, “This concept we’re proposing for traffic intersections, which we call a ‘white phase,’ taps into the computing power of autonomous vehicles (AVs) themselves. The white phase concept also incorporates a new traffic signal, so that human drivers know what they are supposed to do. Red lights will still mean stop. Green lights will still mean go. And white lights will tell human drivers to simply follow the car in front of them.”

Another light to have to abide by, how well do you think that would go over ? - Ty