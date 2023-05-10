Is Beetlejuice 2 finally being made ?

So ''Beetlejuice 2'', starring Michael Keaton, is going to be released on September 6th, 2024. Maybe we all have to say his name THREE times instead of just two in order to finally get this made because it feels like we have had literally years of false starts and dozens of news stories on this supposed sequel. I don't think I've ever seen a movie get so many peoples hopes up as this one. I say that as a huge fan of the original and knowing that people who liked the original REALLY liked it so here's hoping it's worth the wait ! Maybe by Halloween 2024 it'll once again be trendy to dress up as Beetlejuice ! - Ty