Jeff Bezos is building another mansion

Jeff Bezos is building a $175 million Beverly Hills mansion for him and Lauren Sanchez. The home is going to have a gym, a giant pergola, a pool, a powder room and a guard house. This is probably an odd angle for me to take on this but it would probably appear more spectacular if he built a mansion in an area where there weren't already a hundred mansions on every block already in a town known for it's mansions. It's almost like opening up a bookstore across the street from a public library, it's probably not gonna stand out much ! haha I suppose the only real difference will be that most celebrity mansions in Beverly Hills cost in the area of 2-15 million or so, not an astronomical $175 million. That said, it's his money and he can spend what he wants where he wants but building about a mansion in that already crowded part of town really isn't that impressive anymore. - Ty