Junk Food Bad For Your Sleep ?

A new study has revealed that eating junk food affects your sleep. Researchers had study participants eat unhealthy and healthy food. They then studied their sleep quality and sleep patterns. They found that junk food eaters did not sleep well and were not able to get into deep sleep as easily as when they ate better.

I don't know about you but as much as I believe the study to be true, eating half a large pizza on my own still tends to knock me out for long enough to get some decent sleep ! lol - Ty