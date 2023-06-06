Man Receives $129,000 Speeding Ticket

A man from Finland recently received a $125,000 speeding ticket. Anders Wikloff was going 51 mph in a 30 mph speed zone. Officers ticketed him and then suspended his driver's license for 10 days. Anders was previously fined $68,000 and $102,000 for speeding. The reason the tickets were so expensive is because Finland calculates its speeding fines based on an offender's income. The wealthier the offender the greater the fine.

I say we adopt a similar system here. Besides, generally speaking the vehicles that are built for speed are typically only afforded by the people who can afford the high price tag of things in the first place. If you can afford an $80 000 vehicle, you can certainly afford to pay a hefty thousand dollar kind of ticket for speeding in it - Ty