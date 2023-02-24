Man Sets World Record By Taking 184 Selfies In 3 Mins !

An actor named Akshay Kumar, recently set a new Guinness World Record for the most selfies taken in three minutes. He shot 184 to promote his new film ''Selfiee''. Kumar beat the old record of 168. Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson once held the record with 105. I get the name of the movie is ' Selfiee ' but wow, I don't think I've ever posted more than 15 selfies in my whole life, let alone 3 minutes ! World records used to be feats of strength and endurance like eating the most hot dogs in one sitting or lifting a car with your weak arm while also pouring someone the perfect martini with the other arm. If I had of known you could get into the record book by simply hitting a tiny button over and over requiring almost no stamina or training / practice, I would have claimed this title a long time ago ! LOL Good for him though ! :)

- Ty