Man Sets World Record In High Heels

A man from Spain recently set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest sprint in high heels. Christian Rodriguez put on 2.76-in stilettos and then ran a 100 m sprint in 12.82 seconds. His time was only 3.2 seconds slower than Usain Bolt's 100 m sprint record.

To me what's almost more impressive than setting the world record is the amount of practice that likely went into it ! From what I gather walking comfortably in those kinds of shoes is difficult enough, let alone running in them ! - Ty