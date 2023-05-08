Marvel is launching its own fitness app called Marvel Move. Marvel characters, like Thor, Loki and The Hulk, will guide users through various workouts. The app costs $75 a year. There are five different workouts to choose from. Given the choice between a gym membership and 75 bucks a year to do workouts inspired by your fav characters, I'd say it's good deal and great way to inspire fans of the franchise to exercise ! - Ty