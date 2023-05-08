iHeartRadio

Marvel is launching its own fitness app


Marvel is launching its own fitness app called Marvel Move. Marvel characters, like Thor, Loki and The Hulk, will guide users through various workouts. The app costs $75 a year. There are five different workouts to choose from. Given the choice between a gym membership and 75 bucks a year to do workouts inspired by your fav characters, I'd say it's good deal and great way to inspire fans of the franchise to exercise ! - Ty   

