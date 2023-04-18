McDonald's Changing Burger Recipe

McDonald's is changing its burger recipe. Their improvements include softer buns, cheese that melts easier, more sauce and juicier burgers with a caramelized flavor. The improvements have already begun at West Coast restaurants and will spread to the rest of North America by 2024. It sounds like a complete overhaul to me and although I don't know what prompted it ( other than market research ) I hope they also bring back some old fav's like perhaps the McDLT....remember that one ? You got a hot side HOT...and a cool side COOL ! lol - Ty