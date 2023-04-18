iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
-1°C
Instagram

McDonald's Changing Burger Recipe


visual-karsa-y8fS7CSN-Vw-unsplash

McDonald's is changing its burger recipe. Their improvements include softer buns, cheese that melts easier, more sauce and juicier burgers with a caramelized flavor. The improvements have already begun at West Coast restaurants and will spread to the rest of North America by 2024.  It sounds like a complete overhaul to me and although I don't know what prompted it ( other than market research ) I hope they also bring back some old fav's like perhaps the McDLT....remember that one ? You got a hot side HOT...and a cool side COOL ! lol - Ty 

5

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website