McDonald's Opening Fries-Only Restaurant
McDonald's is opening a French fry restaurant in Sydney, Australia. The Fry-Thru plans to offer giant orders of fries with limited edition sauces such as Outback BBQ and Wasabi-flavored Mayo. The restaurant was recently built and resembles a McDonald's French fry box. New York Fries already built a business around this same model but I think if McDonalds wants to do this I am confident it'll still be highly successful for them - Ty
