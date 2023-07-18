iHeartRadio

McDonald's Opening Fries-Only Restaurant


mak-tpaiPoiAMMU-unsplash

McDonald's is opening a French fry restaurant in Sydney, Australia. The Fry-Thru plans to offer giant orders of fries with limited edition sauces such as Outback BBQ and Wasabi-flavored Mayo. The restaurant was recently built and resembles a McDonald's French fry box.  New York Fries already built a business around this same model but I think if McDonalds wants to do this I am confident it'll still be highly successful for them - Ty 

