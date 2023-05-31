McFlurry Sandwich is Trending
The McFlurry Sandwich is trending on Tik Tok. Kelly Arvan, of Victoria, Australia, started the trend when she ordered two McDonald's hash browns and an Oreo McFlurry. Kelly placed part of her McFlurry in between two hash browns and then filmed herself eating it like a sandwich. Over 5.1 million people have viewed her video and are now making their own McFlurry sandwich.
When you consider that there really aren't any rules on how to how to eat your food once you've bought it, it's not surprising this is trending and we'll probably see more and more of this type of thing in the future ! - Ty
