Men's Neck Size Affects Parenting Perception
A recent study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology found that a man's neck size affects people's perception of his parenting skills. Researchers asked 305 male and female participants to rate computer-generated images of men with different neck sizes.
Men with larger necks were seen as more protective, less nurturing and less interested in long-term relationships.
Smaller-neck men were seen as better nurturers.
So I guess men are neck in neck in a competition they didn't even know they were involved in to prove who's the better parent ! - Ty
