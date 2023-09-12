iHeartRadio

Men's Neck Size Affects Parenting Perception


rafael-alves-0C_yi2OWZpU-unsplash

A recent study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology found that a man's neck size affects people's perception of his parenting skills.  Researchers asked 305 male and female participants to rate computer-generated images of men with different neck sizes.

Men with larger necks were seen as more protective, less nurturing and less interested in long-term relationships. 

Smaller-neck men were seen as better nurturers.

 

So I guess men are neck in neck in a competition they didn't even know they were involved in to prove who's the better parent ! - Ty 

