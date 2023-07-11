iHeartRadio

Meta's New Threads App Drains Batteries


Meta's new alternative to Twitter is apparently a phone battery killer. The "Threads" app is reportedly draining the batteries of the 100 million users that have downloaded it in the past week. One user shared a screenshot showing that the app used 53% of their phone's energy while Twitter only utilized 12% - Ty 

