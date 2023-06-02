Music In the Park is back !

The City of Brandon’s popular “Music in the Park” summer program hits its opening note on the evening of Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 in Princess Park, Downtown Brandon. These diverse FREE music performances are presented each year by the City of Brandon’s Parks & Recreation Services Department and feature the amazing musical talents of some of Western Manitoba's finest performing artists. Kicking off the 2023 edition of the Music in the Park program will be a performance from the Vincent Massey Jazz Band and Choral Ensemble. Performances run every Tuesday, weather permitting, from June 6th through August 29th. All shows begin at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for personal comfort. This year's lineup can be found by clicking the link https://www.brandon.ca/music - Ty