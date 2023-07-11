Have you ever been so mad you wanted to smash something?

We’ve all had moments of anger where we want nothing more than to smash a plate on the ground. Well, maybe that’s a bit extreme. But then again, maybe it isn’t. Over the last few years, Rage Rooms have been opening up, and they allow you to do exactly that. You can go in and smash TV’s, laptops, plates, you name it. People are doing this for pleasure, and to release some anger, but there’s a woman in New Brunswick who believes that businesses like this may actually be akin to mental health treatment. Although, not everyone agrees. Check it out below.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/entertainment-therapy-activities-saint-john-1.6898513

-Logan Schwartz