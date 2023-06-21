Napping Good For The Brain

A new study by Uruguay's University of the Republic says napping is good for brain health. Researchers studied over 378,000 people before concluding that napping slows down the rate, at which brains shrink as we age.

Dr Victoria Garfield concluded, “Our findings suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be a part of the puzzle that could help preserve the health of the brain as we get older. I hope studies such as this one showing the health benefits of short naps can help to reduce any stigma that still exists around daytime napping.”

Well, with that said...I believe a good nap is in order right about now so, goodnight ! - Ty