Nestlé recalling their chocolate chip cookie dough bars


Nestlé recently issued a recall for their Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars because they may contain pieces of wood. The recalled products have a best-by date of August 22nd and October 23th. Customers, who have purchased the product can return it for a replacement or refund.  No customers have been injured by the wood. 

Buyer beware and be careful out there ! - Ty 

