Nestlé recalling their chocolate chip cookie dough bars
Nestlé recently issued a recall for their Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars because they may contain pieces of wood. The recalled products have a best-by date of August 22nd and October 23th. Customers, who have purchased the product can return it for a replacement or refund. No customers have been injured by the wood.
Buyer beware and be careful out there ! - Ty
It's been a rough year for farmers.Manitoba has already had a record year for severe hail events.
Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating.They have been together for 18 years.
Three people hospitalized after a collision at the Carberry intersection.This is the same intersection as the June 15th bus crash.
There's some crazy forest fire footage coming out of BC!This time-lapse in Osoyoos is terrifying.
