Netflix back in the news

 Netflix announced yesterday that they are charging users an additional $8 per month to add people to their accounts. The move is part of the company's crackdown on password sharing.  One of the great things about their service in the begining and what I believe made them successful in the first place was that you could share an account so in my opinion it's just a real shame that it'll now cost extra...cause you know, there isn't enough extra charges out there these days for literally everything ! - Ty 

