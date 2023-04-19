Netflix Cracking Down And Shutting Down

Netflix is planning to crack down on password sharing. They are going to offer paid sharing plans that allow people to still share passwords at a fraction of what it would cost them to become a new Netflix member.

They are also shutting down their DVD rental business in September. Netflix has been renting DVDs for the past 25 years. Netflix is canceling the service due to dwindling demand. Well, there goes the one thing about Netflix that made it popular and successful in the first place ! - Ty