Never do these things on FB If you're in a relationship

According to a new article by Your Tango

1. Hide things from your spouse or significant other

2. Befriend someone of the opposite sex your partner is uncomfortable with

3. Keep up old photos of exes

4. Change your relationship status without talking to your partner

5. Deny the relationship

6. Add his/her friends or family as “friends” before you’ve met them

7. Complain about your partner or make a fight public

8. Gush too much

9. Post racy pics

10. Have a shared Facebook profile

Assuming the # 1 listed thing is the worst of the list, I feel #2 should actually be # 1 cause I think number 2 can possibly lead to someone doing the number 1 behavior.

- Ty