New Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavor

Baskin-Robbins is selling a new Chicken and Waffles-flavored ice cream for a limited time. The ice cream will be available starting on March 1st. The waffle-flavored ice cream has waffle chunks, bourbon maple syrup and fake chicken bites. Yah...uhmmm...no thanks, I'll pass ! lol In my experience, whenever a company decides to make a new flavor ( whether it's a candy company, Ice Cream or even toothpaste ), the more elaborate the flavor combo usually the less it actually tastes like the real thing. Maybe I'm old fashioned but I'll stick with my boring ( but reliable ) Chocolate, thank you very much. Would you try this new Chicken and Waffles flavor ? - Ty