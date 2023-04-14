"New Car Smell" May Increase Cancer Risk

A new study published in the Cell Reports Physical Science journal reveals that everyone's favorite "new car smell" may pose a serious health risk. Scientists studied the air and chemicals in dozens of new cars before concluding that the scent may increase the risk of cancer. The cars were found to contain traces of various carcinogens, including Formaldehyde. The study's authors warn that spending 30 minutes a day in a new car can expose a person to enough of the carcinogens to put them at risk. Warm weather also increases the levels of the dangerous chemicals. This is concerning especially because I have personally always loved that particular scent in a new car. Does this mean we need to drive around with the windows down part of the time now ? That would pose a wee bit of a problem for us here in Westman during our winter months ! - Ty