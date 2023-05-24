Cyber security experts are warning people about a new Facebook scam. Scammers are sending messages to Facebook members that read "Look Who Died". The message contains a link. Malware downloads onto your computer when the link is clicked. Experts are asking people to either ignore or delete the message. Unfortunately these things tend to fool people who aren't as familair with sending and receiving Facebook messages so perhaps it's a good idea to spread the word to those in your life who are likely to open these kinds of emails ( through no fault of their own ) because they are unfamilair with these particular types of scams. - Ty