New Facebook Scam !!
Cyber security experts are warning people about a new Facebook scam. Scammers are sending messages to Facebook members that read "Look Who Died". The message contains a link. Malware downloads onto your computer when the link is clicked. Experts are asking people to either ignore or delete the message. Unfortunately these things tend to fool people who aren't as familair with sending and receiving Facebook messages so perhaps it's a good idea to spread the word to those in your life who are likely to open these kinds of emails ( through no fault of their own ) because they are unfamilair with these particular types of scams. - Ty
-
Jeff Bezos is building another mansionFind out how much this one will cost
-
An Apple A DayDoes it really keep the doctor away ?
-
A $180,000 iPhone case ?!Not the phone...the CASE !
-
A cyclist ATTACKED in broad daylight...He's going to need more than just a helmet for this one.
-
Donut Tester Wanted !!I donut know how to contain my excitement !
-
Netflix back in the newsGet ready to pay up !
-
Yard Sale !!City of Brandon Yard Sale
-
A possible ban on Skittles candy ?Do you like Skittles ?
-
A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!Find out how many degrees he's getting !
Listen to the latest national News update