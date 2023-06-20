New iPhone Alert Being Launched

Apple is developing a new iPhone alert that will sound if your device is too close to your face. The new feature is called Screen Distance. Apple says, ''Increasing the distance the device is viewed from can help children lower their risk of myopia and gives adult users the opportunity to reduce digital eye strain. Screen Distance in Screen Time uses the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches from their face for an extended period of time.''

I don't have an Iphone but I'm assuming this same idea ( but likely just with a different name ) will eventually make it's way to all the other brands too - Ty