A new Prison Makeup Challenge is trending on Tik Tok. Women are posting videos that show how to give a complete makeover with just Pepsi, flour and cocoa mix. The ingredients are the same ones female inmates use for their homemade eye shadow, foundations and rouge.

I guess the only way to know if this would actually work would be to try it besides, it's probably way cheaper in the long run than the cost of actual makeup ! - Ty