iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
12°C
Instagram

New Smart Bandage


cdc-k0KRNtqcjfw-unsplash

Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have created a new smart bandage that can detect the coronavirus and other viruses within minutes. Researchers say the bandage looks like a regular Band-Aid. “Real-time screening of viral infection using tests like the … adhesive bandage can play a crucial role in preventing future outbreaks and pandemics by enabling early detection.

It's not a sure but early detection is one of the next best things - Ty 

12

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website