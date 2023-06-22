New Smart Bandage
Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have created a new smart bandage that can detect the coronavirus and other viruses within minutes. Researchers say the bandage looks like a regular Band-Aid. “Real-time screening of viral infection using tests like the … adhesive bandage can play a crucial role in preventing future outbreaks and pandemics by enabling early detection.
It's not a sure but early detection is one of the next best things - Ty
-
What Are Most Common Stresses In Life ?The Top 7 Stressors are...
-
Chocolate And Chili Reduces Jet LagWhat a combo !
-
Are you an Airport Dad ?Airport Dads Trending On TikTok
-
Napping Good For The BrainThis required some tiring research
-
Airports Hiring RobocopsNo, this is not Sci-Fi !
-
New iPhone Alert Being LaunchedALERT ! ALERT !
-
This makes ZERO sense.The longer you look at this bird the more confusing it gets!
-
4 Day Work Weeks ?Yay or Nay ?
-
' Sprite Steaks ' Are TrendingWould you ever eat this ?
Listen to the latest national News update