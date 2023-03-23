Pay with your Palm ?!
People now paying with their palms. Nations restaurant news says Panera Bread is now allowing people to pay with their palms. Stores are installing Amazon palm readers ( which I didn't even know existed ). Once a person's hand is stored in Amazon's database, they can pay for food and other items just by placing their hand against an Amazon scanner. The scanners were tested in St Louis and Seattle. People like them because it makes ordering and paying faster.
So I guess in the future instead of having a PayPal account, people will eventually have a PayPalm account ! haha
- Ty
-
Dad Jokes Are Good For KidsThey're not just funny, but good for you too !
-
Remember those Orbit trash cans ?Manitoba Inventor passes away
-
BIG increase Mac !The price is getting bigger than the burger
-
Even The Tooth Fairy Has To Worry About InflationWith prices on the rise, even The Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch when it comes to paying for teeth.
-
Getting paid to do other people's dirty laundry ?Earn some dirty 'laundry' money !
-
What will happen with this Brandon community centre ?Part of our community since 1961
-
Manitoba Ag Days AwardsCongrats Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.
-
-
Listen to the latest national News update