iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
-11°C
Instagram

Pay with your Palm ?!


andrey-k-tMNZ90Vyj_o-unsplash

People now paying with their palms. Nations restaurant news says Panera Bread is now allowing people to pay with their palms. Stores are installing Amazon palm readers ( which I didn't even know existed ). Once a person's hand is stored in Amazon's database, they can pay for food and other items just by placing their hand against an Amazon scanner. The scanners were tested in St Louis and Seattle. People like them because it makes ordering and paying faster. 

So I guess in the future instead of having a PayPal account, people will eventually have a PayPalm account ! haha 

- Ty 

3

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website