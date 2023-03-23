Pay with your Palm ?!

People now paying with their palms. Nations restaurant news says Panera Bread is now allowing people to pay with their palms. Stores are installing Amazon palm readers ( which I didn't even know existed ). Once a person's hand is stored in Amazon's database, they can pay for food and other items just by placing their hand against an Amazon scanner. The scanners were tested in St Louis and Seattle. People like them because it makes ordering and paying faster.

So I guess in the future instead of having a PayPal account, people will eventually have a PayPalm account ! haha

- Ty