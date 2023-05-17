iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
17°C
Instagram

Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut Allergies


isai-dzib-TysS85XkjgI-unsplash

The Chicago Sun-Times says a new skin patch has been developed that helps children, who have peanut allergies. During trials, kids who wore the Viaskin patch were able to safely eat a small amount of peanuts without having an allergic reaction. Two percent of American children are allergic to peanuts. The peanut patch is coated with a small amount of peanut protein and is worn between the shoulder blades. Over 66% of children, who have worn the patch have had success with it. I guess it's a similar approach to a smoking cessation patch, and although it's not 100 % perfect, it's a step in the right direction - Ty

8

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website