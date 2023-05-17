Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut Allergies
The Chicago Sun-Times says a new skin patch has been developed that helps children, who have peanut allergies. During trials, kids who wore the Viaskin patch were able to safely eat a small amount of peanuts without having an allergic reaction. Two percent of American children are allergic to peanuts. The peanut patch is coated with a small amount of peanut protein and is worn between the shoulder blades. Over 66% of children, who have worn the patch have had success with it. I guess it's a similar approach to a smoking cessation patch, and although it's not 100 % perfect, it's a step in the right direction - Ty
-
A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!Find out how many degrees he's getting !
-
Some women are taping their toes together ?!Find out why this trend is catching on
-
Dating Apps May Be Bad For HealthBe aware !
-
Get Married In Space ?So, do we RSVP to Orbit ?
-
Get Paid $100 An Hour To Watch Tik TokNeed a quick side job ?
-
Coffee Prices Rising... AgainPricey Beans
-
The Drive In Opening Soon !The Big OUTDOOR Screen !
-
The Newest Fitness TrendHow good are your hopping skills ?
-
Eating Fruits And Veggies Just As Good As Walking ?Eating vs. Walking
Listen to the latest national News update