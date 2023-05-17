Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut Allergies

The Chicago Sun-Times says a new skin patch has been developed that helps children, who have peanut allergies. During trials, kids who wore the Viaskin patch were able to safely eat a small amount of peanuts without having an allergic reaction. Two percent of American children are allergic to peanuts. The peanut patch is coated with a small amount of peanut protein and is worn between the shoulder blades. Over 66% of children, who have worn the patch have had success with it. I guess it's a similar approach to a smoking cessation patch, and although it's not 100 % perfect, it's a step in the right direction - Ty