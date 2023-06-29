People Pouring Beer On Themselves For Better Tan

People are pouring beer on themselves because they believe it gives them a darker and richer tan. A Tik Tok content creator, named Beautyblira, started the trend when she posted a video of herself pouring a lager on her legs. Experts don't agree with the trend and say beer has no SPF protection and attracts bugs and bees.

So give it a go....if you want, but the way I see it, you're just wasting your brew ! Personally, I'd rather just drink it and have a good time and tan the old school way - Ty