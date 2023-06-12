People Removing Cheek Fat For Selfies

Plastic surgeons are seeing a rise in patients asking for cheek fat removal. Patients want chiseled cheekbones so they can look perfect in their selfies. Some plastic surgeons are warning against th surgery saying removing the fat and tissue can cause nerve damage, swelling and make people look older than they are later in life.

Dr Monica Fawnzy says, ''There are lots of potential harms and very little benefit, so it is bizarre that more women are asking for it. The facial fat protects against the early signs of ageing, because it keeps volume in the face, which looks youthful. As we get older, a combination of factors, including a natural reduction in fat, and thinning of the facial bones and ligaments, all cause the face to lose volume and sag. The less fat there is in the face, the harder it is to disguise this, so you end up with a gaunt, drooping look years and years earlier than you would have done naturally.''

Ultimately it's your call and you can do what you want with your own face but maybe you should seek a second opinion when even some surgeons are against the idea of this particular procedure. - Ty