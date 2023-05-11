iHeartRadio

Pizza Prices On Rise


Pizza prices may be on the rise because of a possible tomato shortage. Record rainfall amounts in California saturated the state's tomato fields. Tomato farmers are expecting smaller crops, which in turn would cause tomato prices to rise. Pizza, spaghetti sauce and ketchup prices would also rise as a result of the shortage. YIKES ! I hope the delivery will still remain free ! - Ty  

