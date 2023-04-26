iHeartRadio

Poor Driving May Be Hereditary


miikka-luotio-E5_RVtiGKEE-unsplash

If you're admittedly a not so good driver, good news !! A new study by Scrap Car Comparison reveals that bad driving might be hereditary. Researchers surveyed 1,000 drivers and found that 66% of them, who had tickets, also had parents with poor driving records. Fifty percent of drivers, with poor driving parents, have received at least one ticket in the past ten years. Fifty-five percent of people say they learned speeding from their parents. Forty-nine percent of people say they learned road raging from their parents.  So there you go, you have a legitimately researched excuse you can try and use anytime someone calls you out on your bad driving ! Whether that will go over with anyone, well...no one can guarantee THAT !! LOL  - Ty  

