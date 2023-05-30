Pouring Concrete... In Toilets ?!
Seniors from Williams High School, in Burlington, North Carolina, are in trouble for pouring concrete in school toilets and urinals. The concrete quickly hardened and made the toilets unusable. The school says the senior pranksters caused $4,000 worth of damage. They are also finding tennis balls stuffed in toilet drains. Some students sprayed graffiti and threw eggs and classrooms. The school is investigating. What ever happened to just toilet papering someones desk or office ? Back when I did pranks in school, we made a mess most times but we didn't cause permanent damage to the infrastructure ! Yikes ! - Ty
