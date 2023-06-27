Restaurants Are Adding New Fees To Bills
Restaurants are adding new fees to their bills. The 'Living Wage' charge or "Kitchen Fee" is being used to increase pay for cooks and dishwashers.
The National Restaurant Association says the fees are necessary. “The restaurant industry continues to face a widespread labor shortage and ever-increasing costs that make it nearly impossible to operate profitably. Half of restaurants believe 2023 will be a less profitable year than 2022 and that’s scary for an industry that hopes for 3% to 5% profit margins in a good year.”
I would like to say that I'm shocked by this but sadly the way things are in the world these days I feel I just should add it to the list of literally everything that seems to be going up in price - Ty
