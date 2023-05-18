Some women are taping their toes together ?!

To avoid high heel pain some women have taken to taping their toes together because it allows them to walk in high heels without pain. The trend started on Tik Tok after a model taped her third and fourth toes together. Other women started taping more toes together. The practice brought them immediate relief. Some women place Clear Band-Aids under their toes for cushioning purposes. And you know that if a runway model is doing it you know you can trust this little hack because they spend most of their careers in heels ! - Ty