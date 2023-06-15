' Sprite Steaks ' Are Trending
As the headline suggests, people are tenderizing and marinating their steaks in Sprite. The trend started on Tik Tok. People are putting their steak in a Pyrex dish before drenching it with Sprite and seasonings. Other people are using Dr Pepper as a glaze for their ribs.
Normally the food trends online are ridiculous or just flat out gross but this one sounds like it might actually work and be halfways appetizing...in a ' let's have friends over for new years eve and be adventurous ' kinda way - Ty
